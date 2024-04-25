Prithviraj celebrates 13th wedding anniv with wife: ‘To dreaming bigger, taking on tougher battles

Mumbai, April 25 Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been receiving critical and commercial acclaim for his recent release 'Aadujeevitham', celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The superstar took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, Supriya Menon.

In the photo, both of them can be seen wearing sunglasses and embracing each other while enjoying a boat ride.

In the caption, the actor penned a note, saying, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come."

Supriya also shared a sweet post for her husband on social media.

She wrote: "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that’s been rocky many times! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams and live our best lives."

