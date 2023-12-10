Prithviraj Sukumaran completes dubbing for 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is all set for release. The makers recently unveiled the trailer for the much-awaited film and now actor Prithviraj has completed the film's dubbing.

He said that "dubbing for the same character in the same film in five different languages is a first for me."

Taking to X, he wrote, "Final dubbing corrections done. I have had the privilege of lending my own voice to all my characters across the various languages I've worked in over the years. I have even dubbed for some of my characters in multiple languages. But to be dubbing for the same character in the same film in five different languages is a first for me. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and, of course, Malayalam. And what a film to do it for! Deva and Varadha will meet you in theatres across the world on December 22, 2023!"

https://twitter.com/PrithviOfficial/status/1733830666469704156

Along with the note, Prithviraj shared two pictures taken during his dubbing session. The first had the actor himself near the microphone, while the second featured him posting a photo from a scene in the film.

Recently, taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas treated fans with trailer video and captioned it, "Please...I...Kindly...Request!Here's #SalaarTrailer... See you in theatres on Dec 22nd, 2023."

The video shows two close friends strolling through the rain. Deva is asked to forget it by one of them, but he responds, "Who is it?" As the trailer goes on, we witness their friendship developing and how one of them makes a commitment to be there for the other. Then, follows by the flashback. The Mughals and their destruction of tribes are also mentioned. Among them is the Khansaar tribe, and this is how they defend themselves.

The video also give glimpse of Shruti Haasan.

The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Few months ago, makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

Helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar' will be released in cinemas on December 22 in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

