Prithviraj Sukumaran looks intense & rugged in new poster from 'The Goat Life'

Mumbai, Jan 17 The second poster from the upcoming film 'The Goat Life' featuring Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran was unveiled on Wednesday.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to the stories section of his Instagram to share the poster.

The poster is in sepia tone, and features Prithviraj in an intense and rugged look.

The film, which is said to be ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’, is based on a true story.

It shows the transformation of Prithviraj and the second look is a prelude to the poster that’s already been released by the team.

The film also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry.

Produced by Visual Romance, ‘The Goat Life’ has music by A.R. Rahman and sound design by Resul Pookutty.

The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A. Sreekar Prasad.

‘The Goat Life’ will be released in cinemas on April 10, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

