Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to 'Salaar' clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', says "I'm so excited"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Bollywood is going to witness a big box office clash between Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'.

'Dunki' will be hitting the theatres on December 21, while 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' will be released a day later i.e. on December 22.

Speaking about the box office clash between the two big films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day. It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both will. I am looking forward to it."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

The trailer showcased the action-packed world of Salaar, as well as some smooth camera motions and a captivating soundtrack.

The 'Baahubali' actor is seen in a completely rugged avatar.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Talking about 'Dunki', apart from SRK the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

