Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals when he switches off the director in him

Mumbai, July 28 Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming movie ‘Sarzameen’, is adept at switching different aspects of his personality as an artist.

While his acting performances have been consistently praised, Prithviraj is also a good director. But the director in him is only at work when he is sitting on his chair and calling the shots as a director. When he works with a different director, Prithviraj completely switches off the director in him.

Prithviraj recently spoke with IANS with regards to ‘Sarzameen’, and said, “I directed my first film in 2018. So now I've done this long enough to have a clear compartmentalisation in my mind about being an actor and then being a filmmaker. And the greatest thing that's happened to me as an actor after becoming a filmmaker is that I'm now able to fully switch off the technician in me when I'm on sets as an actor. And I really enjoy that as well”.

‘Sarzameen’ marks the directorial debut of actor Kayoze Irani. Prithviraj said that he likes to follow a director and contribute to their vision as an actor, and not as a director.

He told IANS, “I really like the process of landing up on a set and understanding what the director wants from me and understanding his or her vision and being an instrument in facilitating that vision. That is my endeavor as an actor. You don't know if the audience will like the film, or will like your performance. But what is in your control, all that happens while making the film”.

“So for me, there is absolutely no grey area between the two when I'm on set as an actor and there only as an actor and I don't even now want to know the process”, he added.

