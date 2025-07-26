Prithviraj Sukumaran says he lives his dream of being an army officer every time he dons uniform

Mumbai, July 26 Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming movie ‘Sarzameen’, harbours deep respect and love for the armed forces of India, and the uniform.

The actor recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that he always wanted to be an army officer but destiny had other plans for him.

He told IANS, “I grew up wanting to be an army officer, my friends back home know this. I studied in Sainik school and like most cadets in Sainik school, at one point during your journey in that institution, you really want to be in the armed forces. So did I. But then, my dad passed away suddenly at one point in life and life threw us off track”.

The actor further mentioned that his elder brother had just finished his SSB interview at the time but things sort of went out of control because their father’s demise was really unexpected for them.

He shared, “Things sort of went out of control and then life took me somewhere else. So I think maybe in a lot of ways, when I wear an army uniform in front of the camera, maybe I'm sort of living that small dream inside of me and there is still deep down inside of me a lot of hero worship for the armed forces because I, in the school that I studied in, we grew up listening to all these tales and stories and we had these motivational classes where we were told about the greatest stories that the armed forces had. I have friends in the army, navy and air force”.

“I have lost friends in operations at the border. So it's something that is very close to me. Does it change anything in me as a human? I don't know. I really don't”, he added.

‘Sarzameen’ is available to stream on JioHotstar.

