Prithviraj Sukumaran shares glimpse from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser dubbing session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a picture which he captioned, "Dubbing #BMCM Teaser. @aliabbaszafar This is (fire emoticons) See you in the theatres on Eid 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0gAHfBvwXl/

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Reportedly, the makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on Republic Day 2024.

The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas earlier said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Salaar' alongside Prabhas and also in a survival adventure film 'The Goat Life'.

