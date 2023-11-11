Prithviraj Sukumaran unveils 'L2E: Empuraan' first poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Saturday unveiled the first poster of his next directorial 'L2E: Empuraan'.

Taking to Instagram, Sukumaran shared the poster which he captioned, "3rd directorial. 2nd part of the franchise. 1st look. #L2E #Empuraan #Firstlook Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzgQ4tVsO2X/

Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'.

The first poster features Mohanlal facing his back at the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter.

Sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' starring cinema icon Mohanlal, 'L2E: Empuraan' was officially announced in August 2022.

The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans and saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with fans.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Besides helming this project, Prithviraj will also be seen in director Prashant Neel's upcoming action thriller film 'Salaar' alongside Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, will also be seen in the upcoming Pan-India film 'Vrushabha' which also stars Shanaya Kapoor.

