Prithviraj Sukumaran unveils new poster of Prabhas from 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire', trailer to be out this month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Following the launch of the first teaser, the makers of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' are building anticipation among the fans, who are waiting to witness actor Prabhas in the action avatar.

Taking to Instagram story, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a new poster featuring himself and Prabhas.

Production house 'Hombale Films' also took to their Instagram handle to share details about trailer.

Sharing the announcement poster, they wrote, "We are delighted to partner with @prithvirajproductions to present #SalaarCeaseFire in the vibrant state of Kerala!

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience."

The trailer of the film is touted to release by November end or early December.

The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar' will be released in cinemas on December 22 in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Apart from this, Prithviraj Sukumaran also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

