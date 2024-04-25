Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday penned a heartwarming wish for his wife Supriya Menon on their 13th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Malayalam actor treated fans with a beautiful picture featuring him with Supriya.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6LLzr_sXuH/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can't wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come!"

Prithviraj Sukumaran married Supriya in 2011. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding, in the presence of their family and friends. The couple has a daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj will be seen in 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil'

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's teaser.

The teaser begins with Basil Joseph's character on a bed, praying about the uncertainty of a wedding.

Prithviraj is then introduced, as a woman describes him as a "simple" man, while Basil Joseph's Vinu, his brother in law, is called a "smart fellow".

The film appears to be a comedy. Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is directed by Vipin Das, best known for his acclaimed hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathy.

Prithviraj was last seen as an antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F also seen in significant parts in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024. It faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Prithviraj was also seen headlining 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'. Directed by Blessy, the film is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation.

