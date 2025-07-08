Pritt Kamani & Divita Juneja Shine in New Wedding Track ‘Dore Dore Dil Pe Tere’ from Heer Express

After winning hearts with the soulful Ve Ranjhana, which captured the innocence of first love and introduced us to the refreshing chemistry between Pritt Kamani and Divita Juneja, the makers of Heer Express are now taking the celebration a notch higher! Get ready to groove to Dore Dore Dil Pe Tere, a vibrant wedding dance number that’s all set to become the go-to track on netizens playlists.

Shot against a striking backdrop, the song captures Indians and foreigners dancing with full josh to the beats of love, joy, and unfiltered fun. And leading the vibe are the film’s lead pair, Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani, who look like a total breath of fresh air together. Their sparkling chemistry and fresh pairing are already creating hype among audiences, and this track only adds to the excitement to watch them on screen. With vocals by the versatile Nakash Aziz and Harjot Kaur, peppy lyrics by Shloke Lal and music composed by the hit-machine Tanishk Bagchi, Dore Dore Dil Pe Tere blends celebration with desi energy and global flair.

About the composition, Tanishk Bagchi shares, “This film has a lot of heart and warmth, and I wanted the music to feel like a natural extension of that. With Dore Dore, we went all out to create something that instantly lifts your mood. The vibe had to be high-energy but still rooted in emotion, something you would dance to, but also feel connected to. I had a blast creating this track and working with Nakash and Harjot just brought the whole thing alive with their powerful vocals. Hopefully, it’ll be playing at every wedding this season.”

With love, family, and dreams at its core, Heer Express is shaping up to be a heartfelt journey that promises laughter, emotions, and a lot of heart. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film introduces Divita Juneja and features Prit Kamani in pivotal roles, alongside celebrated actors Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover.

Presented by Tulip Entertainment and Divisa Entertainment, in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, and produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, Heer Express hits theatres on 8th August 2025.