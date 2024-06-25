Priya Banerjee embracing challenge of playing a role much older than her age in 'Mohmaaya'

Mumbai, June 25 Actress Priya Banerjee, who will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Mohmaaya', has opened up about her character in the film, saying she is embracing the challenge of playing a role much older than her age for the first time.

'Mohmaaya' delves into the complexities of extra-marital affairs. The story marks a significant departure for Banerjee, who takes on a role unlike any she has played before.

Priya, who plays Maaya in the film, a character embroiled in the emotional turbulence of an extra-marital relationship, said: "This is the first time I’m playing a character like this. It's an extremely mature love story filled with a multitude of emotions. It stands apart from the stories I’ve been a part of before."

"Additionally, I’m embracing the challenge of playing a character much older than my age for the first time, which adds a new layer of depth to my performance," she added.

The film also stars Mahesh Shetty, who is known for his performance in 'Fighter', and his upcoming role as the main antagonist in Yash's 'Toxic Next'.

Directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, 'Mohmaaya' promises to be a riveting 90-minute digital film that will be released on an OTT platform soon.

Priya, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, started her career in 2013 with the Telugu movie 'Kiss'. In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Gupta's 'Jazbaa'.

She has also been a part of movies like 'Joru', 'Asura', '2016 The End', 'Dil Jo Na Keh Saka', 'Chithiram Pesuthadi 2', and 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'.

Priya has also featured in web series like 'Hello Mini', 'Bekaaboo', 'Twisted 3', 'Bhanwar', '11th Hour', 'Rana Naidu', and most recently 'Adhura'.

