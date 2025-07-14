Priya Banerjee reflects on her character in Heartbreaker: 'The most exciting kind of roles are grey'

Mumbai, July 14 Actress Priya Banerjee is all set to grace the screen in a bold and unpredictable avatar in Vikram Bhatt's forthcoming series, "Heartbreaker".

Shedding light on her role, Priya confirmed that she will be seen playing a grey character in her next.

“Yes, it’s a grey character, and always the most exciting kind of roles are grey. She is complicated, as we all are, but she is intense. And to play a character like this, you need immense versatility and range as an actor," she shared.

This is the first time that Priya is trying her hands at the vertical format with "Heartbreaker".

Talking about pushing her creative boundaries, she added, “Honestly, I didn’t have much time to prepare for the character. And for the first time, I’m trying my hands with this format. Vertical format is the future for sure and I’m glad I got to venture into it with such an impactful role.”

Priya's last release, "Maaya Ka Moh" saw her sharing screen with Pankit Thakker, Sheetal Dabholkar, and Mahesh Shetty.

Helmed by Ankush Bhatt, the drama talks about a couple - Maaya and Mohit- who are forced to stay apart by the destiny.

On the personal front, Priya recently made headlines due to her wedding to actor Prateik Babbar.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony on February 14th this year.

The lovebirds chose to get married in the comfort of their home with only the closest family and friends in attendance.

Treating the netizens with some aesthetically pleasing wedding pictures, the couple shared a joint post with the caption, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik".

Priya is Prateik's second wife. The 'Ekk Deewana Tha' actor was previously married to Sanya Sagar. Married in 2019, the couple decided to part ways in 2023.

