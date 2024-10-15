Priya Bapat opens up about her traumatic experience after mom's death

Mumbai, Oct 15 Actress Priya Bapat has opened up about her traumatic experience after her mom's death, revealing how the loss has profoundly impacted her life and work.

She revealed that the six-episode anthology ‘Zindaginama’ was more than just another role for her, as this was her first project following the loss of her mother. ‘Zindaginama’ explores the complexities of mental health through powerful narratives, each tackling unique challenges. The series seeks to foster empathy and spark conversations around topics often left unspoken. Priya reflected on the difficulties of portraying trauma while navigating her own grief. Talking about the same, she shared, “My character didn’t have many words; it was all about feeling the trauma and expressing it. This became even more difficult because, by the time we went on the floor, I had lost my mother. ‘Zindaginama’ was the first project I took on after her passing, so I could feel the pain and grief deeply. It was like I was living that moment. Being on set, I didn’t plan or try to act—it just happened. I tried to be in the moment as honestly as possible.”

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by AntiMatter, with conceptualization by Mpower, ‘Zindaginama’ exemplifies the transformative power of storytelling. Directed by a talented lineup including Aditya Sarpotdar, Sukriti Tyagi, Mitakshara Kumar, Danny Mamik, Rakhee Sandilya, and Sahaan, the series offers deeply personal narratives of struggle, strength, and healing. The ensemble cast features Priya Bapat, Sweta Basu Prasad, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, Lilette Dubey, Shreyas Talpade, Anjali Patil, Sumeet Vyas, Ivanka Das, Mohammad Samad, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sayandeep Sengupta, Tanmay Dhanania, and Shruti Seth. Each actor brings depth to their characters, enriching the emotional arcs of the stories. With six unique episodes, Bhanwar, Swagatam, One+One, Caged, Puppet Show, and Purple Duniya, ‘Zindaginama’ offers audiences a window into the lives of individuals grappling with mental health challenges. The series highlights the importance of compassion, resilience, and the role of community in the healing process.

