Priya Bapat Reacts to Badlapur Assault Case: 'My Blood is Boiling,' Actress Demands Justice for Victims

Priya Bapat Reacts to Badlapur Case: A disturbing incident of sexual assault on two four-year-old girls at a prestigious school in Badlapur has surfaced, sparking public outrage. On Tuesday, citizens protested, launching a Rail Roko movement that halted railway services on both directions.

Various public figures have voiced their concerns, and the film industry has also responded on social media. Actress Priya Bapat expressed her anger on Instagram, sharing a post about the incident and stating, "My blood is boiling. This isn't just about one incident; it's about the safety of women and girls."

In her post, she mentioned that two four-year-old girls from Adarsh School Vidya Mandir in Badlapur were sexually assaulted by a toilet-cleaning staff member. The accused is currently in police custody, while one of the victims has been hospitalized. This incident occurred on August 13, 2024, and there is a call for justice.

Badlapur Assault Case update:

The Maharashtra government has appointed senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor for the case involving the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur. Office of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in an X post, said, "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed that the Badlapur unfortunate incident will be speedily investigated, and the case will be processed in the fast-track court and it has been decided to appoint senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor."