Priya Dutt shares vintage pic of Sunil Dutt with Jimmy Carter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Condoling the demise of Jimmy Carter, politician Priya Dutt took a stroll down memory lane and shared a vintage picture of his father and veteran star Sunil Dutt with the former US President.

The black and white picture showed Sunil sharing smiles with Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn.

"The world has lost another extraordinary soul with the passing of Jimmy Carter. A man who tirelessly worked for peace & humanity. Sharing a precious moment of my dad with him and his wife Roslyn that reminds me of the kindness & warmth he shared with the world. Rest In Peace," she captioned the post.

Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post reported, citing his son James E Carter III.Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that spread to his liver and brain. Carter was last photographed outside his home with family and friends on October 1, as he watched a flyover held to mark his 100th birthday, The Washington Post reported.

Throughout his lifetime, Jimmy Carter wore many hats. He was a small-town peanut farmer, a US Navy veteran, and the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. He became the first president from the Deep South since 1837 and the only Democrat elected president between Lyndon B Johnson and Bill Clinton's terms in the White House.

As the 39th President of the US, Carter is remembered for achieving the signing of the Camp David Accords, which led to the first significant Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the Six-Day War of 1967 and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt that has endured.

In recognition of his efforts, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development," according to the Nobel Prize statement.

Carter also played a role in pushing through the Panama Canal treaties, which placed the critical waterway under Panamanian control, improving US ties with Latin American neighbours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor