Priya Dutt wishes Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, calls him, “only Rock Star”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : As the actor Sanjay Dutt turned a year older, his sister Priya Dutt shared a throwback picture of him to wish her brother on his birthday. She penned down a sweet message for him on her Instagram handle and called her the “only Rock Star”, she knows.

Sharing a picture of Dutt, Priya wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Rock Star I know. He is strong, resilient and humble. He has gone through the turbulence in life, fallen but risen again and soared. God bless him with health, wealth and happiness always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHAIYA. love you. Selected this pic from many years ago, it shows his innocence and vulnerability and his eyes say so much, these qualities still remain. #blessing #love”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvRJKJUow50/

Both brother and sister share a very special and loving bond. After her post, netizens also wished Sanjay on his birthday.

One of the social media users wrote, “U r 100% right the only rockstar alive happy birthday Sanjay”

Another wrote, “Happy birthday to my fav. Actor Sunday Dutt !”

The actor is known for his versatile performances and powerful performances in movies such as ‘Vaastav’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, to mention a few.

Sanjay took to his Instagram to announce his next project, 'Double iSmart'. He wrote in the caption, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz.. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024.. @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects”.

Sanjay Dutt looked stylish in the poster in a suit with earrings, rings, a wristwatch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. It’s apparent through the poster that he is playing a powerful character.

'Double iSmart' will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on March 8, 2024.

