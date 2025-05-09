Priya Thakur makes over 100 chapatis for ‘Vasudha’ cast, crew

Mumbai, May 9 Actress Priya Thakur, who essays the beloved titular role in the show “Vasudha”, voluntarily prepared over 100 chapatis for the cast, crew, and production team, setting up a live roti counter on-location of her show.

Talking about the impromptu cooking session, Priya shared, “We’re like one big family on the sets of Vasudha. Everyone brings so much energy and heart to the set every single day, and I just felt like doing something fun and different.”

She added: “What better than garma-garam chapatis, straight off the tava, made with love? I ended up making over 100 chapatis with the help of the team, and honestly, I didn’t even realise how quickly they added up because I was having such a good time. It was a spontaneous gesture of love, but the joy it brought all of us made it truly special.”

Talking about the show, it follows a happy-go-lucky Vasudha, who joins business leader Chandrika’s house as a maid and craves her approval despite their ideological differences.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Priya, 23, has worked in projects such as "Sanjha Sufna," "Mohre," and "Prachand Ashoka.”

Vasudha, which also stars Nausheen Ali Sardar and Abhishek Sharma, airs on Zee TV.

Talking about Nausheen Ali Sardar, she gained widespread recognition with her work in Kkusum, which follows the journey of a young, hard working and middle class girl, Kkusum and later, after a 20 year leap on her daughter Kkumud.

The show starred Nausheen in the title role, and after a generation leap, it was played by Manasi Joshi Roy and Shilpa Saklani. Actor Anuj Saxena starred opposite her. The roles of Kkumud and Kali were essayed by Aashka Goradia and Rucha Gujarathi.

Abhishek is an actor, known for Nimki Mukhiya, Imlie and Nimki Vidhayak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor