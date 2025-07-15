Priyadarshan confirms 'Haiwaan' with Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, shares picture of actors from Lord's

London [UK], July 15 : It's official! Get ready to witness a mega reunion of actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 17 years. Yes, you read it right.

The actors, who have previously worked together on films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing the screen space in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Priyadarshan took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of Akshay and Saif from the Lord's Cricket Ground.

In the caption, he expressed excitement to collaborate with Akshay and Saif for 'Haiwaan'.

"Haiwaan, my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lords," Priyadarshan captioned the post.

This update left fans extremely excited.

Reacting to the announcement, a social media user wrote, "another blockbuster in the making!"

"Main Khiladi Tu Haiwaan," another user quipped.

The shooting for 'Haiwaan' is expected to commence in August, and the makers are eyeing a grand release in 2026.Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008.

It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

