Priyamani faces turmoil after husband gets entangled in sex scandal in the teaser of ‘The Good Wife’

Mumbai, June 16 The newly released teaser of “The Good Wife” offers a gripping glimpse into Priyamani’s character, whose seemingly stable life unravels after her husband is accused in a high-profile sex scandal.

The legal drama promises intense courtroom confrontations, emotional upheaval, and a powerful performance from Priyamani as she navigates betrayal, public scrutiny, and her return to the legal world. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the National Award-winning actress wrote, “A breeze coming into a storm #GoodWife coming soon on #JioHotstar.”

The intriguing teaser sets the stage for a gripping legal drama, spotlighting Priyamani’s fight to clear her husband’s and family’s name from the scandal. Directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Revathy, the series is set to stream on JioHotstar and promises high-stakes courtroom drama and emotional depth.

Talking about her OTT directorial debut, actor-director Revathi expressed her excitement, saying, “Adapting The Good Wife in Tamil, after its successful Hindi remake, is a fantastic opportunity. The show has a strong female lead whose journey is filled with emotional complexities and professional challenges, making it a great script to execute. I am excited to be working with talented actors like Priyamani and Sampath Raj, and look forward to delivering a narrative that’s both engaging and relatable. This will be an experience I cherish as I step into the world of OTT with proven industry leaders JioHotstar and Banijay Asia.”

Krishnan Kutty, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (South) - JioStar, added, “We are thrilled to bring the Tamil adaptation of The Good Wife to our audiences. The Hindi version, The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha was met with great enthusiasm from viewers, and we believe the Tamil adaptation will be just as impactful. Our focus is on delivering high-quality, engaging content, and with a director like Revathi and a cast led by Priyamani and Sampath Raj, together with Banijay Asia, we’re confident that the show will engage and entertain our audience.”

This Tamil adaptation also stars Sampath Raj and Aari Arujunan. The upcoming web series follows the journey of a lawyer-turned-homemaker who is forced to return to the courtroom after her husband, portrayed by Sampath Raj, becomes embroiled in a high-profile sex and political corruption scandal.

“The Good Wife” will be streaming soon on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor