Priyamani reveals why co-actors must stay on their toes around Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actress Priyamani opened up about her experience working with veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee on the sets of “The Family Man 3.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she revealed how his instinctive acting keeps co-actors alert on set. She shared that being around Bajpayee requires constant focus, as you never know what surprises he might bring to a scene. When asked about working with Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani described the on-set process of bringing the layered and authentic relationship between his character and Suchitra to life.

She shared, “I believe both of us are very instinctive actors. Whenever Manoj sir is on set, we rehearse thoroughly before going for a take. But you have to be very alert around him — always on your toes. You never know what surprise he might throw your way, so your presence of mind needs to be sharp.”

Speaking about her character, Priyamani shared, “I don’t think Suchi has grey shades. From her perspective, she’s absolutely justified. At the end of the day, she just wants to be seen and heard. She wants someone to sit down, have a conversation with her — about what’s happening around her, especially in her personal and professional life. She's seeking understanding, and in that sense, she’s valid in her stance. I wouldn't take that away from her.”

“I can't reveal much about the guilt or tension. But as a character, Suchi has grown a lot. Her dynamics have evolved significantly. You’ll understand more once season three releases,” she added.

Priyamani is set to return as Suchitra Tiwari in "The Family Man 3," the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video series. The show, created by Raj and DK, also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. The new season is reportedly slated for release around Diwali 2025.

