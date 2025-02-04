Priyamvada Kant on her character in 'Bada Naam Karega': Every woman in the show is extremely strong

Mumbai, Feb 4 Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions is all set to make their OTT debut with the forthcoming show "Bada Naam Karenge". During an exclusive conversation with IANS, one of the leads from the drama, Priyamvada Kant was asked, "Will 'Bada Naam Karenge' feature strong women characters?"

Replying to this, the actress stated, "The way the writers have written each and every character, every woman in the show is extremely strong, just like in other Rajshri films. My character on the show is a pregnant sister-in-law, however she is not Forlorn or helpless. Although her husband does not work, she works, takes care of the family, and also supports the character of Surbhi. She has her own voice, something which the male characters do not have."

She further added, "The female characters voice their opinions on this show. You will find that in a lot of scenes, the female characters end up saying something that will leave you dumbfounded. All of us have a moment on the show where you will get goosebumps."

Furthermore, Sooraj Barjatya also recently opened up about what made him come on OTT. He said, "There are certain stories that can be told within two and a half hours. As we make television shows as well, we know that we need a certain number of episodes to tell the tale. So, we need a medium to tell our story. At Rajshri, my elder son Devansh handles TV, he also wanted us to make our OTT debut. We have been trying for some time now, but as fate would have it we are making our OTT debut with 'Bada Naam Karenge’. I believe a maker should not think about the size of the screen as in today's time it is all the same. We should just focus on telling our story in the best possible manner. We are basically storytellers."

Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani are a part of the show's core cast.

"Bada Naam Karenge" will be premiering on Sony LIV on 7th February.

