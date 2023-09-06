Priyank Sharma, Ishita Raaj's look from directorial song of Ajay Devgn's nephew Danish unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Ajay Devgn's nephew Danish Devgn is making his foray into direction.

The young lad is all set to release a song that he directed.

Titled 'Hanju', the music video features Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raaj.

On Wednesday, Danish took to Instagram and shared new posters of the song. The posters show Priyank and Ishita romancing each other.

"Get ready to experience a symphony of emotions in this musical saga #Hanju. Song releasing soon on #PanoramaMusic YouTube Channel," he captioned the post.

'Hanju' is sung by Javed Ali.

Danish has been an assistant director in various projects such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Helicopter Eela’, ‘The Big Bull’ and a part of the creatives in ‘Runway 34’, ‘Bholaa’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. He also is the content head at Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is now embarking on a new journey as a director.

Apart from Danish, Ajay’s nephew Aaman will be making his acting debut soon with director Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film. He will be making his acting debut alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

