Priyanka calls working with John Cena & Idris Elba in Heads of State an ' amazing experience

Mumbai, June 25 Global star Priyanka Chopra will next be seen as the M16 agent Noel Bisset in the much-awaited Hollywood drama, "Heads of State," slated to release on July 2, this year.

Priyanka spilled the beans on what it was like being the only woman in a male-dominated movie starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Sharing her experience of working alongside Cena and Elba, PeeCee said, “Oh, it was amazing. I didn't feel left out at all. It didn't feel like... It wasn't like it was high school. They wanted to work together when they did 'Suicide Squad', and that's where the inception of the movie came about. And Peter Safran (Producer) was like, we've got to bottle and sell this."

"So I'm just really happy to be on the ride with them and be the only girl in this, like, really masculine energy. I had a great time." she added.

Cena and Elba were previously seen together in the 2021 outing "The Suicide Squad" as Peacemaker and Bloodsport respectively.

The film talks about the U.S. President (played by Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Elba), whose public rivalry ends up jeopardizing their countries’ “special relationship.” However, as they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—they are forced to put all their trust only on two people: each other. Taking the help of the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (played by Priyanka), they must go on the run and simultaneously find a way to work together to prevent the global conspiracy that poses a threat to the entire free world.

Made under the direction of Ilya Naishuller, "Heads of State" also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in significant roles, along with others.

The action-comedy is scheduled to premiere on July 2 this year on Prime Video. It will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor