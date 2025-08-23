Mumbai, Aug 23 Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 29th birthday celebration stretched from Mumbai to Goa.

The 'Udaariyaan' actress turned a year older on July 12 and celebrated her birthday with her close buddies.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of photos and videos from the birthday celebration. The first pic in the post is a selfie of Priyanka posing with a tiara. Next, we see a glimpse of the cake-cutting ceremony. The actress and the gang were also seen grooving during the celebration.

The post further included a couple of sneak peeks from their time in Goa. Lastly, Priyanka also showed us a clip of all the gifts she received on her birthday this year.

"Started the birthday in Mumbai and carried the celebration to Goa...thanks guys for making it special. from random plans to spontaneous adventures, it turned into the most fun ride... Grateful for my amazing fanmily who made me feel extra celebrated...love you. P:S- Took 10 days to recover from the fun, not sorry," she captioned the post.

Previously, Piyanka reflected on how she and her rumoured beau Ankit Gupta are “very real” and don’t know “how to fake”, which keeps them connected.

Shedding light on her chemistry with Ankit, Priyanka told IANS: “I think we are very real. I think that is the one quality that I feel is the reason. We are very normal. We don’t know how to fake, maybe that is what keeps us connected."

“We both don’t have a celebrity vibe, we don't have that we are very normal and that keeps us connected. That is something that keeps us connected to people who love us,” she added.

For those who do not know, Priyanka first met Ankit on the sets of the show “Udaariyaan” and the two ended up forming a close bond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor