Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham's 'Dostana' turns 14

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham's romantic comedy film 'Dostana' turned 14 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a video which they captioned, "To a #Dostana that gave you a rocking time on this day, 14 years ago! #14yearsofDostana."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ck7Z29WoglL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the film with the song 'Jaane Kyun' playing in the background.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also featured Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol in prominent roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.

In 'Dostana' John and Abhishek's characters faked their relationship in front of Priyanka to get a room at her apartment to stay. Later the duo fall in love with Priyanka's character, from where begins the comedy of errors.

Released in the year 2008, and produced by Karan Johar, the film was among the highest-grossing films of that year.

Later in the year 2019, Karan Johar announced the sequel of the film 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshay in the lead roles.

But in 2021, a fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, led to the actor's exit from the project.

It's been a year and still, there's no new update on 'Dostana 2'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in director and producer Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was recently seen the thriller series 'Breathe: Into the shadows season 2' which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

John, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor