Priyanka Chopra adds desi thumkas at Anant Ambani's baraat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Priyanka Chopra added her desi thumkas with guests at the baraat of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In videos posted by multiple users on social media, Priyanka can be seen grooving to the Bollywood hit song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' peppering the dance with her thumkas.

An energetic Ranveer Singh ensured that Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas also hit some Bollywood moves.

The couple made heads turn with their stylish Barbie-Ken outfits.

While Priyanka opted for a mustard-golden lehenga for the occasion, Nick looked dapper in an embellished pastel sherwani.

She wore a strappy blouse with a deep neckline and a matching lehenga with embellishment on it. Upping her glam quotient Priyanka carried a dewy makeup look and left her hair open to compliment her outfit.

The couple happily posed for the paps stationed outside the wedding venue.

Nick even shared a video from his car as they listened to Barbie Girl on their way to the venue.

Anant Ambani, the groom himself was seen shaking a leg at his baarat with superstar Rajnikanth grooving along to Gallan Goodiyan song from Dil Dhadakne Do. Actors Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor who featured in the film also danced along.

Apart from Priyanka, Sanjay Dutt also grabbed eyeballs with his dance moves at Anant's baraat.

Celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor