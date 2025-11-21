Priyanka Chopra admits she has been listening to brother-in-law Kevin Jonas' 'Changing' on loop

Mumbai, Nov 21 Global star Priyanka Chopra never shies away from supporting her loved ones. Recently, her brother-in-law, Kevin Jonas, came out with his first solo single, “Changing”.

Turning cheerleader for Kevin, Priyanka admitted that she has been listening to the song on loop.

Taking to the Stories section of her Insta handle, PeeCee penned, "Playing on loop! High time my brother: So proud of you. Check it out #Changing by Paul Kevin Jonas II (red heart, clapping, and raised hands emojis) @kevinjonas @daniellejonas.(sic)."

Spilling his excitement about "Changing," Kevin had written on the photo-sharing app, "Changing is OUT NOW! My first solo single is finally here. Words can’t describe how much this song means to me. Being able to share it with you all now has never felt more right. I’m so grateful to everyone who helped bring this song to life and to all of you for listening, supporting, and being part of this journey with me (sic)."

Backed by Mark Schick and Jason Evigan, “Changing” talks about the urge to always do better.

Shifting our focus to Priyanka's professional commitments, she is all set to star in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited next, co-starring Mahesh Babu.

Recently, Priyanka termed working with Tollywood sensations Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli 'a privilege'.

Dropping a couple of photographs with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her IG, the 'Barfi' actress wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)."

She revealed that promoting "Varanasi" with the amazing team was "incredibly exhilarating" for her.

"Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating," she added.

Given that the action-adventure drama has already created some massive hype among cinphiles, Priyanka also promised to live up to the expectations.

