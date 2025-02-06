Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Siddharth's Sangeet ceremony in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen arriving at the Sangeet ceremony venue for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities on Thursday evening.

Nick Jonas, who had not been part of the earlier wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law Siddharth, arrived in India today to take part in the wedding celebrations.

The couple twinned in navy blue ethnic wear. The 'Barfi' actress was seen wearing a blue lehenga while pop singer Nick Jonas donned an all-blue outfit which included a blue sherwani and pants.

Priyanka enhanced her glamorous look with a dazzling diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Soon after reaching the venue, they joined Siddharth and Neelam for photographs. The soon-to-be-married couple looked gorgeous in their outfits.

Neelam donned a silver lehenga while Siddharth looked dashing in a blue sherwani.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the wedding, has been in the spotlight during the ongoing celebrations.

On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions were held, where Priyanka was seen enjoying herself, dancing, and celebrating with her family.

During the mehendi celebration, Priyanka exuded elegance in an ivory dress featuring a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt.

The outfit, adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery, combined tradition with a fresh, modern appeal. Priyanka's makeup was natural, with a dewy finish, and her soft, wavy curls cascaded down her shoulders, completing the ethereal look.

To elevate her style, she accessorized with a stunning diamond and pink pear-drop necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Priyanka was accompanied by her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, both of whom looked equally stunning.

Kevin Jonas wore a traditional sherwani, while Denise looked radiant in a coral-coloured saree. Her hairstyle, adorned with white flowers, added a charming touch to her graceful appearance.

Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was also seen at the event in a classic sherwani. He posed alongside his cousin sisters for photographers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's cousin, Mannara Chopra, showcased her mehendi and posed for the cameras as well.

The pre-wedding events were filled with joy and excitement, with Priyanka sharing glimpses of the ceremonies on social media.

She posted several pictures from the Haldi ceremony, where she danced and celebrated with her loved ones.

Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya has been highly anticipated. The couple became engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

