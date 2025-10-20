Priyanka Chopra Becomes Maasi! Congratulates Parineeti and Raghav Chadha on Arrival of Baby Boy

Actress Parineeti and Raghav Chadda welcomed their first child baby boy on Sunday, October 19, 2025. New Masi priyanka Chopra took her instagram and wished new mom-dad. Priyanka shared a post shared by Raghav and Parineeti and wrote "Congratulations!".

On Sunday afternoon, Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post. They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything."

Signing off with "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav," the couple's announcement was met with warm wishes from fans, film industry members, and political figures alike. Among the well-wishers was actor Kriti Sanon, who commented, "Congratulations (Red heart emojis)."