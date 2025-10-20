Priyanka Chopra Becomes Maasi! Congratulates Parineeti and Raghav Chadha on Arrival of Baby Boy
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 20, 2025 10:33 IST2025-10-20T10:30:29+5:302025-10-20T10:33:09+5:30
Actress Parineeti and Raghav Chadda welcomed their first child baby boy on Sunday, October 19, 2025. New Masi priyanka Chopra took her instagram and wished new mom-dad. Priyanka shared a post shared by Raghav and Parineeti and wrote "Congratulations!".
On Sunday afternoon, Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post. They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything."
Signing off with "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav," the couple's announcement was met with warm wishes from fans, film industry members, and political figures alike. Among the well-wishers was actor Kriti Sanon, who commented, "Congratulations (Red heart emojis)."