Priyanka Chopra Bids Goodbye to Mumbai with Glam Vlog from Her India Visit

Priyanka Chopra’s recent visit to Mumbai may have lasted just two days, but it was packed with everything from glamour to festive spirit. The actress managed to seamlessly blend her work commitments with personal celebrations, making her short trip feel full and vibrant. She dropped a short vlog on social media, aptly titled “Mumbai Bound”, which instantly caught the attention of fans. In the caption, she bid farewell with the words: “Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back, even if it’s for a minute. Happy Dussehra to everyone celebrating.” Priyanka signed off with her trademark humor, thanking her friend Neelam Upadhyaya for helping her out in her husband’s absence.

From Skincare To Bvlgari Sparkle

The vlog opens with Priyanka Chopra showing a slice of her personal life, casually indulging in skincare—a moment that feels refreshingly relatable for her fans. However, the simplicity soon transitions into high-end fashion as she steps out in a chic Off-White lace co-ord set for the Bvlgari exhibition in Mumbai. Priyanka’s look was the perfect blend of glam and effortless style. The star then moved from contemporary elegance to embracing her roots. At the North Bombay Durga Pandal, she appeared in a vibrant purple suit, seeking blessings during the festival and posing with friends. It was a softer, festive side of her that stood out just as strongly as her glamorous looks.

“Mumbai Ki Garmi” And A Star Studded Event

One of the lighter moments in the vlog shows Priyanka Chopra joking about “Mumbai ki garmi” while attending the Bvlgari event. For the opening, she stunned in a metallic ruched cut-out midi dress, combining boldness with sophistication. But the real spotlight came later during the grand Bvlgari night, where she stole the show in a flowing white gown. Her statement necklace—a snake-inspired masterpiece crafted in white gold or platinum, set with dazzling diamonds, rubies, and turquoise—became the talk of the evening. Fans online couldn’t resist zooming into the details, turning the jewel into a viral sensation. Priyanka carried it all with her signature grace and star power.

A Quick Goodbye, But Memorable

Before signing off from her Mumbai trip, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a quirky, candid moment. In the vlog’s closing sequence, she is seen struggling to remove a stubborn hairband in the car, a playful “blink-and-miss” detail that added humor to her otherwise glamorous reel. Wrapping things up with a casual “Bye, it’s a wrap,” Priyanka boarded her flight, leaving fans with plenty to talk about. Despite the brevity of her stay, she managed to showcase every facet of her personality—glamorous on the red carpet, traditional at the Durga Puja, humorous in candid moments, and always authentic. For fans, it was another reminder of why she continues to captivate wherever she goes.