Priyanka Chopra calls New York moments with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and Dia Mirza ‘magical’

Mumbai, Sep 29 Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soaking in the New York vibes this September and went on to share how special the Big Apple feels when spent with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, friends Ishaan Khatter and Dia Mirza among many others.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a motley of photographs capturing moments from her time in New York. The gallery featured her with husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, the Jonas brothers, actors Ishaan Khatter and Dia Mirza, along with glimpses of food and art indulgence. What truly melted hearts was a picture of Nick planting a gentle kiss on Priyanka’s forehead.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “A little New York September with the people i love was magical. #lately #blessed.”

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the acting front, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively, who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her. Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

