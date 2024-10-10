Priyanka Chopra calls Rekha an "icon" in sweet birthday wish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Legendary actor Rekha is celebrating her birthday today, and Bollywood celebrities are showering her with love and adorable wishes.

Rekha, who is best known for her timeless beauty and impressive acting skills, has touched the hearts of many in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Rekha in the 2006 film 'Krrish, shared a cute birthday wish for her "icon".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Krrish' actress dropped a stunning picture of Rekha. Calling her "fabulous", the actress wrote, "Happy birthday icon. May your year be as fabulous as you," along with a red heart emoji.

Shilpa Shetty also shared her warm wishes for Rekha. She posted a picture of them together on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Rekha Ma! Your grace, beauty, and wisdom are eternal. Sooooo blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you an abundance of good health and happiness today and always. Loadssss of love."

Jackky Bhagnani also joined in by posting a picture of Rekha on his Instagram Stories as well. He wished her, "Happiest Birthday Rekha ji! Here's to a marvelous year ahead just like you!!"

Recently, Rekha left fans amazed with her graceful performance at the IIFA 2024 night that took place last month.

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

