Priyanka Chopra celebrates Daughter's Day with adorable pic of Malti Marie

Canberra [Australia], June 7 : Actor Priyanka Chopra, currently filming for 'The Bluff', celebrated Daughter's Day by sharing a heartwarming picture of her daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka on Friday, Priyanka dropped an unseen picture of Malti Marie Jonas on her Instagram Stories to honor National Daughter's Day.

In the adorable picture, Malti is seen helping her mother with her makeup, capturing a sweet and endearing moment that delighted fans.

The picture offers a rare glimpse into Priyanka's personal life, showcasing the special bond she shares with her daughter.

Earlier in the day, the 'Barfi' actress took to her Instagram Stories to drop a picture from the set of her upcoming film 'The Bluff.'

In the picture, Priyanka gave a sneak peek of the clapboard, which displayed the movie's title, the director Frank E. Flowers, and the Director of Photography, Greg Baldi.

The picture also showed white sand scattered with dry leaves, coconuts, and other items.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Let's gooooo! AUM Day 1," tagging the Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios.

Meanwhile talking about the film, 'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

