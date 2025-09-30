Priyanka Chopra celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai pandal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for work commitments. And on Tuesday, she took some time off her schedule to visit one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai.

Dressed in a royal blue suit, Priyanka exuded desi vibes as she offered prayers to Goddess Durga. In the visuals captured by the paps, the 'Mary Kom' star could be seen extending her greetings to the devotees present at the pandal.

She also met with Kajol's sister Tanisha and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji there.

Earlier on Monday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted offering prayers at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He exuded desi munda vibes in a blue kurta that he paired with white pyjama.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor