Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'filmy' Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas in London

London [UK], October 21 : Actor Priyanka Chopra on Monday, shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Nick Jonas, providing fans with a delightful insight into their festivities from London.

The couple marked the occasion in a unique and casual style, with Priyanka donning a maroon tracksuit complemented by a red dupatta.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted several images that showcased the couple's celebration.

The first picture captured a sweet moment where Nick held a glass of water for Priyanka as she prepared to break her fast.

The two engaged in a video call with her mother, Madhu Chopra, while also managing their traditional pooja thalis.

In another candid shot, Priyanka was seen smiling while reading a note with Nick's name written on it. Perhaps the most striking image featured her intricately designed mehendi, which included a heart symbol along with Nick's birth date etched on her palm.

Accompanying the images, Priyanka chose the classic song "Chand Chupa Badal Mein" from the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' as the background music, evoking a nostalgic atmosphere.

She expressed her festive wishes with the caption, "To all those celebrating... happy Karwa Chauth and yes I'm filmy," while geo-tagging their location in London, United Kingdom.

Karwa Chauth, a significant festival celebrated mainly by married Hindu women, involves fasting for the long and healthy life of their husbands, culminating in a moon sighting that allows them to break their fast.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in December 2018 in a blend of Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

Currently, Priyanka is busy filming the second season of the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' and is set to star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'.

Additionally, she will feature in 'The Bluff', directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she portrays a former female pirate navigating the challenges of her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.

