Priyanka Chopra cheers Angelina Jolie's Tony win: 'You're a true inspiration'

New Delhi [India], June 18 : In a heartwarming gesture, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to congratulate Angelina Jolie on her remarkable achievement at the Tony Awards, where the American actor-filmmaker's production 'The Outsiders' clinched the prestigious accolade for Best Musical.

Priyanka shared a touching message on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, extending congratulations not only to Angelina but also to her daughter, Vivienne.

The 'Citadel' star posted a candid snapshot from the event, capturing Angelina Jolie and Vivienne in a celebratory moment.

Alongside the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for The Outsiders and also multiple awards and 12 nominations!! You're a force and I'm so inspired by you everyday @angelinajolie. Congratulations Vivienne."

'The Outsiders,' a compelling adaptation of the beloved novel by S.E. Hinton, delves into the dynamics of rival gangs in 1960s Oklahoma.

Angelina Jolie served as a producer on the project, with Vivienne contributing as a producer assistant, marking a significant collaboration between mother and daughter in the realm of theatre, according to Deadline.

At the Tony Awards event, Angelina Jolie graced the occasion in a stunning teal gown, elegantly paired with a matching shawl, while 15-year-old Vivienne radiated charm in a coordinated ensemble comprising a white shirt, teal vest, and pants.

Reflecting on Vivienne's involvement, Jolie shared with Deadline, "She appreciates all theatre but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra gears up for her upcoming cinematic venture, 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers.

The movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, 'The Bluff' promises to be a thrilling adventure.

