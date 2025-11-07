Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Gurinder Chadha for 'Christmas Karma', reimagines ‘Last Christmas’

Mumbai Nov 7 Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday shared her desi-flavoured reinvention of Wham!’s all-time classic ‘Last Christmas’.

The song that features in ‘Christmas Karma’ is the new festive family film from director Gurinder Chadha, popular for her movie Bend It Like Beckham and the 2019 hit Blinded

On this collaboration, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a statement, “Gurinder Chadha has been one of the very few stalwarts in entertainment that has championed stories of the Indian diaspora globally and consistently with absolute authenticity and heart. She is a dear friend, and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences.”

Gurinder Chadha added, “I am the biggest George Michael fan, and frankly, who isn’t? So I am very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own unique twist on his classic Christmas song. When I called my mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas to sing our fun Hindi version, she kindly stepped in to support me and the film with her beautiful take on Last Christmas. George loved 'Bend It Like Beckham' and invited me for tea after he saw it. I hope he will enjoy this track in heaven and all his fans around the world will sing along to the catchy Hindi vibe! ”

Talking about ‘Christmas Karma’, it is a festive, fresh and feel-good musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ and sees Kunal Nayyar (‘The Big Bang Theory’) as the lead. The film also stars Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Danny Dyer and Hugh Bonneville. The eclectic soundtrack of the entire film is influenced by gospel, bhangra, Christmas carols, rap and classic pop, creating a collection of songs which stands as a joyous and colourful musical celebration of Britain and its communities and cultures.

It features full versions of the songs, which help make ‘Christmas Karma’ an uplifting and crowd-pleasing experience. With performances from cast members and musicians including Gary Barlow, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billy Porter, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Boy George and Malkit Singh, it is touted to provide an exciting experience for the audience.

The soundtrack also features songwriting and production from the likes of Nitin Sawhney, Ben Cullum, Panjabi MC and Hilmi Jaidin.

