Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti cozy up with popcorn treat

Mumbai, Feb 24 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again treated her fans to a glimpse of her little bundle of joy, Malti Marie (MM), who is seen happily munching popcorn.

Priyanka took to Instagram, and shared a love-filled selfie with her daughter. The picture shows the mother-daughter duo enjoying their leisure time at home, relishing popcorn.

The ‘Andaaz’ fame diva is wearing a blue and white striped night suit, while MM is wearing a purple outfit.

Priyanka is smiling ear to ear in the selfie, with MM sitting in her lap and eating popcorn.

It is captioned: “I love how much she loves @robspopcorn.”

Two days ago, Priyanka shared some glimpses of MM’s first hike.

The post was captioned: "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

Priyanka got married to American singer and actor, Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last featured in 'Love Again'. She next has 'Heads of State' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor