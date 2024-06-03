Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti twin in comfy pyjamas

Canberra [Australia], June 3 : Priyanka Chopra, who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans, recently posted a picture twinning with her daughter, giving us major 'mom-daughter goals.'

On Monday, the 'Barfi' actress shared an adorable selfie on Instagram featuring her and her little one, Malti Marie Jonas.

In the selfie, Chopra and her daughter Malti are seen wearing matching blue and white pyjamas. Malti is sitting on her mom's stomach, enjoying herself.

Chopra captioned the post, "Her, Miss you @nickjonas," to which Nick Jonas quickly responded in the comments, writing, "My whole world."

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen having a gala time on a yacht with 'The Bluff' team and her daughter Malti Marie. The video is a compilation of several good moments the actor spent with her entire team and her daughter.

Of course, it's her daughter's cute moments that will make you watch the video on loop.

"When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy, dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings. Thank you Frank E Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under. #TheBluff ," she captioned the post.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram, to share a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot.

'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.

