Priyanka Chopra dines with Salma Hayek-Francois-Henri Pinault

Mumbai, Sep 10 Global star Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared glimpses from the Kering Foundation's third 'Caring for Women dinner', and thanked Mexican actress and filmmaker Salma Hayek, and her husband Francois-Henri for including her.

Priyanka, who has 91.8 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of photos from the dinner night which was held at The Pool on September 9 in New York, US.

In the photos, we can see Priyanka wearing a sleeveless black satin long dress, and posing with Salma, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, and Gayle King.

Priyanka looked extremely mesmerising in the outfit, setting the internet on fire with her look.

In the caption, she wrote: "A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old friends and new. The #CaringForWomenDinner, on its third year was as incredible as its hosts. Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me. This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like-minded people come together for a shared purpose."

The third edition of the charity dinner focused on raising funds for organisations working to combat gender-based violence.

Extending warm wishes to the beneficiaries, Priyanka further said: "It was about more than just raising awareness, it was about taking decisive action to end violence against women and create a world where women can live without fear. Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do everyday. @girleffect @itsonus @nnedv All proceeds from the dinner will be directed towards deserving organisations. PS: @gayleking I could hear you all day! @violadavis the most moving orator. Thank you for the inspiration queen."

On the personal front, Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas. They had tied the knot in December 2018.

In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy, named Malti Marie.

On the professional front, she made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film 'Thamizhan'. Her Bollywood debut came in 2003 with the spy thriller film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'.

She was last featured in the 2023 American romantic comedy-drama ‘Love Again’, co-starring Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. Priyanka also was the narrator of the wildlife documentary named ‘Tiger’, directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan.

The 42-year-old also has 'Heads of State’ in the pipeline. The action comedy film is directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, and John Cena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor