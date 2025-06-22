Priyanka Chopra drops a heartfelt note for Rekha as she misses the re-release of 'Umrao Jaan'

Mumbai, June 22 Actress Priyanka Chopra took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt message for Rekha as she missed the re-release of the icon film "Umrao Jaan".

Congratulating Rekha on the re-release of the movie, PeeCee wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Sad not to be there to support my favourite movie and actors. It will be a legendary night. Congratulations Re ma'am.

More than three decades after the release of "Umrao Jaan" the movie has returned to the silver screen in a newly restored 4K version.

Meanwhile, the director of the timeless classic, Muzaffar Ali pointed out that the drama still resonates with audiences because of its nuanced depiction of womanhood.

The director shared, “There is an uncanny continuity in carrying forward the essence of my Umrao Jaan. Almost three generations have revered this as an heirloom and legacy of their emotional evolution. It will be a twofold experience. Watching their grandparent’s sensibility and their very own discovery. It is a timeless film in every way ahead of time.”

Disclosing why the film continues to connect with movie lovers, he went on to share, “It is passion, rootedness and care for detail. It is not just an identity of a place or culture but the identity of womanhood. The enduring performance of Rekha is matchless. One of the greatest roles an actress brings to life and leaves it to her audience to live their lives through it.”

Muzaffar further revealed why he chose the late Farooq Shaikh for "Umrao Jaan". "He was there with us in 'Gaman'. I could not think of anything at that time that did not include him. He had a face that would suit any character, along with immense talent. Everybody is too hard - you know what I mean? He had the softness of being my protagonist," he said.

"Umrao Jaan" sheds light on a tawaif's endless search for true love.

