Priyanka Chopra drops throwback picture with 'newly acquired crown'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback photo from her beauty pageant days along with a recent mirror selfie.

The throwback picture dates back to her participation in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2000, where she is seen adorned in her sash and a white sari.

In contrast, the current mirror selfie depicts her sporting a grey jeans jacket with a white crop-top and matching pants, posing stylishly.

Taking to her Instagram the 'Barfi' actress shared the picture along with a long caption that read, "How it started.. how it's going. (hearts emojis) PS: those 2000s brows though (eyes emoji). My 17 year old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins. (smiling emoji)."

Earlier on Friday, the actress posted a throwback picture celebrating the 22nd anniversary of her 2002 Tamil film "Thamizhan," in which she appeared alongside Vijay.

Thamizhan was Priyanka Chopra's first acting project after winning the Miss World title in 2000. Subsequently, she made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz in 2003, alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film 'Heads of State'.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the script. The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it.

It also had Priyanka's name watermarked on it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back."

She will be seen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Not only this, the actress lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

