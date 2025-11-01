Priyanka Chopra enjoys Halloween with husband Nick Jonas & their Ghost Princess Malti

Mumbai, Nov 1 Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Halloween with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

The 'Barfi' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos from the Halloween celebration on Friday with her loved ones in New York.

While PeeCee and Nick were seen posing in comfy and casual black attire comprising leather jackets, joggers, and sports caps, little Malti posed in a white dress paired with a black cape.

The primary photo in the post showed all three of them giving scary expressions. We could also see Nick lovingly sitting next to his little bundle of joy in a candid moment captured on camera.

Priyanka was also seen holding a toy spider in her hand with Malti's name embedded on it with beads.

"Made it home just in time for trick or treating (Jack-O-Lantern, ghostand red heart emoji) happy Halloween from the ghost princess (sic)," the 'Don' actress wished everyone on Halloween.

Nick also shared some photos from Halloween 2025 with the caption, "Mama and I got home just in time to do some spooky season fun with our Spooky Ghost Princess. Happy Halloween everyone. (sic)"

On Friday, PeeCee treated the netizens with an adorable video of Malti Marie recording the diva in her leisure time.

In the video shared by Priyanka on her IG, we could hear Malti informing her mother in her gibberish language that she is recording her, expecting the 'Fashion' actress to say something on camera.

Giving in to her little one's wish, PeeCee says, “Hi! How are you?!” to all those watching the video.

In the caption of the video, Priyanka wrote, “Is our daughter a director?! “Take a video and say something, sayyy (sic),” tagging husband Nick Jonas.

PeeCee has been sharing several sneak peeks of her daughter on social media lately.

Recently, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress was in Florida to accompany her husband Nick on his music tour.

Priyanka uploaded several photos and videos from the concert on social media, with Malti making adorable appearances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor