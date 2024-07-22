Priyanka Chopra enjoys whale watching with mom Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Priyanka Chopra always takes some time from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her family

Recently, Priyanka can be seen spending her time on a cruise in Queensland, Australia and watching whales with Madhu and Malti.

The 'Desi Girl' posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram and wrote, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!."

The mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying watching whales. They can also be seen posing for the cameras in the cruise.

Priyanka donned a purple shirt and matching pants paired with black t-shirt and crop top, while Malti wore a flowery jacket with two ponys.

As soon as she dropped the post, fans bombarded the comment section with love and blessings to Malti.

A user wrote, "Queen in Queensland"

Another netizen commented, "Malti gotta be the coolest, cutest and most stylish toddler ever.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

