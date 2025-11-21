Priyanka Chopra finds Sash’s search for identity in ‘Born Hungry’ deeply moving

New Delhi, Nov 21 Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared what moved her most about the documentary “Born Hungry” was the way the film holds both the bruises of celebrity chef Sash Simpson’s past and the quiet victory of the man he becomes.

The powerful documentary, which is backed by Priyanka through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures in collaboration with filmmaker Barry Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group, tells the story of Sash Simpson from being abandoned as a young boy in India to his adoption in Canada, and his rise as a celebrated chef. It is set to stream on JioHotstar.

Asked “Born Hungry” explores themes of abandonment, identity and belonging. How did she approach balancing the pain of Sash's past with the triumph of his success, Priyanka, who is known for backing powerful narratives, told IANS exclusively: “The dichotomy of what you asked me in the question is exactly what is so moving about this film. I think that (director) Barry Averish has done such a great job in encapsulating the pain and the pleasure of seeing Sash's story and his life.”

She said Sash’s tenacity and sense of purpose lingered with her.

“His tenacity is something that really resonates with me. His sense of purpose is something that really inspires me. The parent that he is merging with his younger self, wanting to look for his identity again is really, really moving to me. I hope with the reach of JioHotstar that he can get some answers.”

Priyanka has built a reputation for championing stories that carry weight and heart.

Over the years, she has backed projects that spark conversation and leave a mark, which includes the National Award-winning Paani, acclaimed Ventilator, tender Pahuna: The Little Visitors. She followed it with The Sky Is Pink, the hard-hitting To Kill A Tiger, and Anuja.

