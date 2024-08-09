Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘new eye colour’ as she preps for ‘Citadel’ Season 2

Mumbai, Aug 9 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller “Citadel”.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of her car and flaunting a honey-hued eye colour.

In the clip, the actress is heard saying: “New eye colour for Citadel, what do you think?”

For the caption, she wrote: “@Citadelonprime prep! Here we go…!”

Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo brothers as executive producers, the first season of “Citadel” also stars Richard Madden. It first premiered in 2023 and had the actors as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. The star cast also had Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville among the main cast.

In 2023, it was renewed for a second season. Joe Russo announced that he will direct all the episodes in the season. Several non-English language adaptations have been announced. The Indian adaptation starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny” and will premiere on November 7.

Talking about Priyanka, he was shooting in Australia for the film “The Bluff”, a swashbuckler drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.

“The Bluff” is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century. It features Priyanka as a former pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

She had recently shared a BTS “of a rainy day from the sets of the film.

The actress had posted a short video from the sets of the film, which shows the drizzling. Priyanka says in the video: “It’s a rainy day on ‘The Bluff’. But, we don’t stop. Rain rain, go away, we want to play.”

The video featured big blue screens with track marks mounted on the sets. She geo-tagged the location of Gold Coast in Queensland.

