Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as husband Nick Jonas calls her the 'Desi Girl'

Mumbai, Nov 17 Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on cloud nine after her husband and singer Nick Jonas shared her picture from her recent Globe Trotter event, calling her the ‘Desi Girl’.

The proud husband clearly couldn't stop going gaga over his wife and her achievements, and his post screamed volumes of the same. Priyanka Chopra has now reshared her husband’s love-filled post for her and has captioned it with a crying tears of joy and red heart emoticon.

In another post shared by Nick, he had extended his wishes to the team of wife Priyanka Chopra's magnum opus, "Varanasi", after witnessing the initial glimpse of SS Rajamouli's forthcoming action-adventure drama. Sharing the movie’s protagonist Mahesh Babu's fierce first-look poster from "Varanasi" on his Instagram Stories, Nick penned, "Congrats to the whole team. This film is sure to be incredible. @priyankachopra @ssrajamouli @urstrulymahesh @mmkeeravaani @sridurgaartsofficial @sbbyssk @threalprithvi (sic)."

Nick also complimented his dear wife Priyanka's ethereal look for the event that took place on the 15th of November, the title reveal event. Posting a photo of the actress stunning in an all-white Nidan ensemble, Nick wrote on his social media, "Just wow. (Love-eyed emoji) Breathtaking. @priyankachopra (sic)." For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra had donned a traditional lehenga choli for the title reveal event of Varanasi and teamed it up with white and golden jewellery and on-point makeup and hairstyle.

She was seen looking jaw-dropping in the attire, making not just her husband but also her fans go gaga. The 'Dostana' actress uploaded a couple of photos from her look on her social media account with the caption “Channeling my inner devi (goddess) (sic).” Nick took to the comment section of the post and commented, “I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say… Oh my god (sic).” Talking about the "Varanasi" event, which took place in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli, the director of the movie, released the first teaser, and that was showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen.

Along with the title reveal, another major announcement followed, and that was of the film gearing up for a Sankranti 2027 release. Helmed by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and backed by superstar Mahesh Babu’s unparalleled fanbase, the event in Hyderabad saw a turnout of over 50,000 fans.

On the 13th of November, the movie's poster featuring and introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini was unveiled by SS Rajamouli on his social media. Welcoming the global icon on board in Varanasi, Rajamouli wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra

