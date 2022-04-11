Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her 'Soul Sunday' with her girls

Actor Priyanka Chopra loves spending Sundays outdoors. Her recent Instagram post is proof of this fact.

She went out and wandered the streets of LA with her girls and pet dogs.

"Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a rose pink colored co-ord set which had a jacket and a pair of shorts. She tied her hair in two braids.

She also shared a few stories of herself on Instagram, eating out, and asking in a poll, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'.

( With inputs from ANI )

