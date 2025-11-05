Priyanka Chopra gives a shout out to Mahesh Babu as she roams the streets of Hyderabad

Mumbai, Nov 5 After celebrating the festive season with her loved ones, global sensation Priyanka Chopra is back in work mode.

The desi girl has flown to Hyderabad for her much-talked-about next with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, PeeCee shared a video showing the streets of Hyderabad. She even tagged Mahesh Babu in the clip.

Before this, Priyanka had uploaded a photo of herself from the plane, along with the words, "And we're off again...destination exciting (sic)".

After that, PeeCee also posted a video of her flight landing at the airport.

In the meantime, commemorating Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, filmmaker SS Rajamouli disclosed that the team of "SSMB29" is working on something special that will showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world of the drama, and it will be revealed in November.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, the 'RRR' maker wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice (sic)."

"We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.

Ever since the announcement of the movie, "SSMB29" has been constantly making headlines.

It is further believed that Mahesh Babu will perform all the stunts in the drama himself without the help of any body double.

This will be the first on-screen pairing of Priyanka and Mahesh Babu.

